Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday said the trip would signal that the next 50 years should boost the trade and investment between the two countries.

"PM (Modi) visit is intended to signal just that we have travelled together 50 years, we need to look ahead next 50 years. The next 50 years should be about more business, more trade, more joint ventures, and more investment in each way. More capacity to have our people travel more easily, more seamless movement of goods," Doraiswami told ANI.

The Indian envoy also added that the movement of goods and logistics when seen as fundamental drivers of economic growth then Indo-Bangladesh will transform the region and Prime Minister Modi's visit will signal that as well.

The high commission also talked about the mutual respect between Bangabandhu and Mahatma Gandhi where Shiekh Mujibur Rehman quoted Gandhi as a magician in his autobiography.

"Bangabandhu was a younger contemporary to Mahatma Gandhi; they were actually present at the same time during the great Calcutta killings in 1946. Bangabandhu saw Mahatma Gandhi in action and called him a magician and describe him as a magician in his own autobiography. Connections between the two are therefore being celebrated in a special digital exhibition between Bangabandhu and Bapu for two prime ministers to inaugurate," Doraiswami added.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted before his trip," As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh's War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties," he tweeted.

"Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership," Prime Minister Modi added.

This will be the first foreign visit by Prime Minister Modi since the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that the opposition to his visit by a few will have no negative impact on it.

PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit. He will hold restricted delegation-level talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also interact with diverse groups of Bangladesh's polity and society. The visit comes at a momentous time in bilateral ties between two countries, Shringla said. (ANI)

