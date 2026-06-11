World News

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the France leg of his two-nation visit in Nice on June 13 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the full range of bilateral cooperation and international issues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Addressing a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to France and the Slovak Republic, Additional Secretary (Europe West-EW) in the MEA, Piyush Srivastava said, "This visit is at the invitation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. I should note that this is a relationship that has been characterised by exceptional warmth, trust, regularity of contact, and a very strong personal rapport between the two leaders."

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He added that this is Prime Minister Modi's seventh official visit to France and recalled President Macron's previous visits to India. He said, "This is the Prime Minister's seventh official visit to France. You may recall that President Macron visited Mumbai and Delhi in February this year for the AI impact summit."

Srivastava noted that India and France elevated their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. He said, "As you all are aware, the India-France relationship was elevated to a special global strategic partnership in February 2026. Both leaders also inaugurated at that time the India-France Year of Innovation. Before that, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris in February this year."

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During his visit to Nice, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will hold bilateral talks covering the entire spectrum of the partnership. He said, " During the visit to Nice, the Prime Minister will hold comprehensive discussions with President Macron, covering the full range of areas of our partnership, as well as they will exchange views on regional and international issues of importance. "

The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates, an initiative aimed at presenting India's innovation ecosystem to a global audience. He said, " Prime Minister Modi will also jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates along with President Macron. Bharat Innovates is a landmark initiative that showcases India's innovation journey to a global audience."

He added, "Our startup ecosystem, deep tech startups, our digital public infrastructure, our advances in defence, space, and clean energy, and contributions of Indian talent to global technology."

Highlighting the significance of the event, Srivastava said, "The Prime Minister's presence with President Macron at this event is itself a significant symbol of the depth of the bilateral relationship in the domain of technology and innovation, especially this year, which we are also celebrating as the India-France Year of Innovation."

The Prime Minister will subsequently travel to Paris, where he will continue bilateral engagements and address the VivaTech Summit, which is Europe's leading technology and startup conference. He said, " Now I will elaborate on some of the elements of his visit to Paris, which will be the last leg of his visit. He will continue bilateral engagements in Paris, including addressing the VivaTech Summit, which is Europe's premier technology and startup conference."

He added, "India has a long association with VivaTech. The Prime Minister had delivered a keynote speech in the fifth edition of the event in 2021."

He furhter said that the Prime Minister's participation is expected to reflect India's standing as a global technology powerhouse and the depth of the India-France innovation partnership. He said, "Prime Minister's participation this year is expected to be particularly significant, reflecting both India's standing as a global technology powerhouse and the depth of the India-France innovation partnership."

Srivastava said PM Modi and President Macron would also visit the Indian pavilion at VivaTech. He said, " He (PM Modi), along with President Macron, will jointly visit the Indian pavilion at VivaTech, which will be the largest pavilion there this year."

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Paris during the visit. He said, "Prime Minister Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian community in Paris."

At the invitation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to France from June 13-14 (Nice), and June 16-18 (Evian and Paris), as well as to Slovakia from June 14-16, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)