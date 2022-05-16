Islamabad, May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured China that his government is determined to take all necessary measures for the enhanced security and safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and affirmed his "firm resolve" to fast track projects under the USD 60 billion CPEC.

During a "comprehensive telephonic conversation" with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Sharif underscored the need for both sides to work together and enhance cooperation between the concerned agencies of the two countries to fully operationalise the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at an early date, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Shehbaz affirmed his government's "firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as the new projects under the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and also realised its high-quality development”.

The ambitious USD 60 billion CPEC is a 3,000-km long route of infrastructure projects connecting China's northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port in the western Pakistan province of Balochistan. India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Condemning the terrorist attack at the Karachi University last month in which three Chinese scholars lost their lives, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to hold thorough investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"He reiterated that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the safety, security and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions. He assured Premier Li that his government was determined to take all necessary measures for their enhanced security and safety in Pakistan," the statement said.

The two premiers also discussed bilateral matters in detail. They shared the view that the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership must continue to serve the vital interests of the peoples of the two countries, as well as the broader interests of peace and stability amidst the evolving regional and global milieu, it said.

