Islamabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Discussions are underway in Pakistan on the composition of the new federal cabinet of the coalition government with the possibility of a 25-member lineup in its initial phase, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, comprising Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, engaged in a crucial meeting to review the party's interactions with various allies and considered the names of potential cabinet members, sources privy to the development told The Express Tribune newspaper.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif, 72, briefed his elder brother, Nawaz, 74, on the party's alliances and deliberated on potential candidates for the federal cabinet. In the first phase, the cabinet is expected to have 25 members, with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) likely to secure three to five ministries.

Leaders from MQM-P, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, and Khawaja Izharul Hasan, are being considered for key positions within the federal cabinet, according to PML-N sources.

PML-N has shortlisted 15 senior leaders for ministerial roles, including Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Riazul Haq Juj, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Qamarul Islam Raja, and Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Awn Chaudry from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is expected to be appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister.

In earlier reports, the PML-N outlined an initial power-sharing formula for the upcoming federal government. The formula suggests that if the coalition agrees to appoint a PML-N candidate as the prime minister, the positions of president and speaker would go to the PPP.

On Tuesday, Shehbaz emerged as a leading contender for the premiership, garnering support from former coalition partners, including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Balochistan Awami Party, MQM-P and IPP.

Nawaz Sharif strategically nominated his younger brother for the premiership and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, for the role of Punjab chief minister.

While the details of the power-sharing formula remain undisclosed, it is believed that Asif Ali Zardari will be a candidate for the presidential election soon.

