Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does not need to form an electoral alliance with any political party to contest in the upcoming general elections, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Rana Sanaullah said, "The PML-N has not taken any decision regarding the electoral alliance with any party." He further said that seat adjustment is possible with all political parties, according to The News International report.

Rana Sanaullah's statement comes amid reports that the newly-formed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is intending to form an electoral alliance with the ruling PML-N to contest in the upcoming general elections set to be held in October this year.

Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chief Jahangir Tareen has departed for the UK on Sunday where he is expected to hold a meeting with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to hold discussions regarding the possibility of an electoral alliance between the two parties, as per the news report.

In May, PML-N decided against entering an electoral alliance to contest the next general elections independently, The News International reported citing Geo News report. The development came after a meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London.

While addressing the same press briefing, Rana Sanaullah criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. He called it "unfortunate" for Pakistan that such a person entered politics who did not believe in speaking to politicians, as per The News International report.

Earlier in May, Rana Sanaullah urged the people of Pakistan to reject Imran Khan through the power of the vote, ARY News reported. Rana Sanaullah made the remarks while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Sanaullah called Imran Khan evil and warned that he would bring disaster to the country if he is not stopped by the nation through the power of the vote. He said that Imran Khan brought a disaster to Pakistan with regard to violent protests after getting a chance, according to ARY News report.

He further said that he was aware of what is going to have happened in Pakistan. However, the people of Pakistan have understood the reality now. Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called violent protests just a trailer of Imran Khan's politics of hatred. (ANI)

