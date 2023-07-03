Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a meeting in Dubai in order to discuss the election political strategy along with other leaders, reported ARY News.

The session presided over by party leader Nawaz Sharif, addressed political and legal issues. He delegated party and election-related work to Maryam Nawaz and instructed the formation of a committee for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz election manifesto.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif also asked the senior party leadership to develop the party's narrative for the general election in light of young issues. The PML-N also decided to launch the election campaign of the party from the current month with public meetings across the country.

"Easy loans for youth and job opportunities will be added to the party's narrative for youth," ARY News quoted the party sources as saying.

The PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders apparently agreed on a "charter of economy" to steer the country out of the crisis during a recent meeting in Dubai.

Nawaz Sharif also met with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto to discuss the election as well as other political and economic matters. ARY News reported.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have reached an agreement on the majority of the economic charter's issues. However, no agreement was made between them on the election coalition for general elections, they claim, adding that the caretaker government would be concluded by gaining the trust of other associated parties, reported ARY News.

It is worth noting that the two sides have been at differences about the timing of the next general election following the dissolution of assembly in August

Nawaz, who is convicted in a corruption case, has been living in London on the pretext of ill health since 2019. The former Pakistan PM sought extensions to prolong his stay in London on medical grounds. (ANI)

