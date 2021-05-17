Lahore [Pakistan] May 17, (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said it will not file an appeal with the interior ministry for a review of the decision to include Shehbaz Shairf's name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Pakistani Interior Ministry has been directed to add opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to the country's Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval from the Federal Cabinet on Thursday.

Talking to a media persons in Lahore, party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurganzeb said that an appeal is made when there is no existing court order [pertaining to a case].

"We won't appeal for a review [of the inclusion] with the interior ministry; the government has to review it instead," she said adding, "now the LHC and Supreme Court have to take notice [of the situation]," as reported by Tribune.

Two days ago, on Wednesday, a subcommittee of the federal cabinet recommended placing Shehbaz' name on the ECL to stop him from leaving the country while cases against him were underway.

Informing the media about the development, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the cabinet would accept the recommendation soon, as reported by the Tribune.

The minister maintained that the PML-N president was trying to escape from the country because of the reopening of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. "He [Shehbaz] chose the time of Sehri to run away knowing that the [Hudaibiya Paper Mills] case was about to be reopened," he said.

Earlier on May 8, the PML-N leader was barred from flying from the Lahore airport to the UK via Qatar in the early hours of the day by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), hours after the LHC granted him permission to travel abroad once for medical treatment.

On April 22, a referee bench of the LHC ruled in favour of granting bail to the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly in an assets beyond means and money laundering case, disagreeing with Justice Asjad Javed Ghural's dissenting note to the decision of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar. (ANI)

