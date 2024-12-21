Gilgit[PoGB], December 21(ANI): The Baltistan Students Federation is set to launch a protest campaign titled "Build Tunnels, Save Lives", aimed at advocating for the construction of tunnels along Jaglot-Skardu Road, as reported by the Pamir Times.

According to the Pamir Times, the campaign is focused on ensuring safer travel and reducing the frequent accidents attributed to the road's flawed design.

The protest will feature a march by students from the Karakoram International University, Gilgit Unit, who will walk from Gilgit to Skardu to draw attention to the issue. The goal is to highlight the urgent need for safer infrastructure and to pressure the government and relevant authorities to address the hazards posed by the current road design.

The protesters lamented that the original blueprint of the Jaglot-Skardu Road included plans that eight tunnels would be developed to bypass areas susceptible to landslides, avalanches, and other natural hazards. However, these tunnels were removed from the final design without explanation, leaving the road more vulnerable to such risks, as reported by the Pamir Times.

The protesters argue that this alteration has significantly increased the danger to travellers, resulting in frequent accidents and tragic loss of life.

The protesters have emphasized that the campaign is open to everyone, not just students. They are encouraging all individuals who support the cause to join the march. Representatives from the Baltistan Students Federation expressed optimism that this collective effort will compel policymakers to revisit the road's design and reinstate the tunnels, which they believe are critical for public safety.

This protest provides a platform for the people of the region to come together, voice their concerns, and demand a safer, more sustainable infrastructure that prioritizes their lives and well-being. Through this united action, the student federation hopes to spark a meaningful change that will improve road safety and reduce the risk of further accidents in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan region, the protestor emphasised. (ANI)

