Diamer [PoGB], November 16 (ANI): A large group of female students from Degree College Chilas staged a protest and blocked the road in the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, demanding the immediate recruitment of teachers, Markhor Times reported.

According to Markhor Times, the student said, "For the past four months, no new teachers have been appointed after the principal imposed a stay on recruitment, leaving students without proper instruction. With exams approaching, they have not been taught any chapters, as only 5-6 lecturers are available, and no extensions have been granted to previous teachers."

Another student lamented that girls in Diamer are being denied opportunities for education and growth, feeling that the district is largely ignored by both the government and local authorities.

"The situation is further worsened by the lack of essential facilities--there are no labs or libraries in the college. Additionally, with only one bus available to transport over 200 students, commuting has become a struggle," she said.

The Markhor Times reported that the ongoing issue of lack of teachers has affected the students adversely.

The students further added that they also registered their complaint to the police commissioner but justice was denied. The commissioner delayed the process and then ignored the problem of inadequate faculty in the college.

Recently on Wednesday, the students protested against the inadequate staffing. The students highlighted that multiple departments, such as science, commerce, and humanities, are facing significant disruptions due to the lack of teachers.

In certain instances, entire subjects have been left without instructors, leaving students without the essential support needed to complete their studies successfully, according to Markhor Times.

There is a concerted effort to undermine education in PoGB because Pakistan fears an educated population might challenge its questionable authority. The region also grapples with various challenges, including economic underdevelopment, political and administrative instability, social and cultural diversity, environmental issues, and ongoing human rights violations. (ANI)

