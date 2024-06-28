Hunza [PoGB], June 28 (ANI): Students at the Hunza campus of Karakoram International University threatened a broader protest campaign if the government disregarded their concerns.

A student captured in the video posted by Pamir Times stated, "If our demands aren't addressed, we'll escalate our protest. Take this seriously. Students from the Diamer campus stand united with us."

Students at KIU are protesting the sudden decision to close certain campuses. They were observed displaying signs and banners calling for fairness and accountability.

"The Pakistani government shows hostility towards education, refusing to compromise on their unjustified expenditures and often opting to close schools and colleges. If our demands are ignored, we will be forced to take decisive measures" another protester told Pamir Times.

Students at the Diamer campus of KIU are also protesting, echoing ongoing demonstrations at the Hunza campus. These students, hailing from remote areas with aspirations for higher education, faced unexpected hurdles.

They protested against arbitrary fee hikes and reported instances of unexplained harassment. Tensions escalated when the Vice-Chancellor announced the imminent closure of the Diamer and Hunza campuses, citing inadequate government funding. This sudden decision left students disillusioned, expecting opportunities from the university.

The educational crisis in Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) extends from universities to schools, highlighted by recent protests captured in a poignant video circulating on social media.

Children in Thang village of Astore district expressed frustration over the lack of essential facilities and qualified teachers. Similar demonstrations in Dadimal, Nagar, saw parents joining students to demand improved educational standards amid chronic issues like teacher shortages and disruptive transfers.

These grievances have driven teachers and students to brave harsh conditions to voice their discontent.

Additionally, recent protests by academic and administrative staff underscore systemic financial challenges plaguing universities. Delays in salary increases and insufficient funding have severely impacted teaching activities, leaving both students and educators uncertain about the future.

These hardships paint a grim picture of neglected educational institutions under Pakistani governance in PoGB. Education here is not just about academic progress but also empowerment, seen as a threat by Pakistan's administration maintaining control over the region. (ANI)

