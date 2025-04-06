Gilgit [PoGB], April 6 (ANI): The legal community in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan has declared a boycott of all court activities and plans to stage protests throughout the region until April 16 due to the unmet demands they have put forward, as reported by the Dawn.

For the last five months, lawyers in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting and boycotting court proceedings, with the exception of emergency cases, over their unresolved demands. However, this time, they have decided not to attend court for even emergency cases until April 16.

According to Dawn, a meeting of the GB High Court Bar Association (GBHCBA), chaired by Advocate Tanveer Akhtar, adopted a resolution and assessed the progress on the collective demands of the GB Bar Council, GB Supreme Appellate Court Bar Association, GBHCBA, and district bar associations.

In a statement released by the association on Saturday, the meeting voiced concerns over the government's inability to address the lawyers' demands, despite numerous strikes and protests. The lawyers described the failure to fulfill these demands as "a conspiracy against the people of PoGB" by denying them access to justice, the Dawn cited.

It also urged PoGB judges not to hear cases in the absence of counsel, as lawyers would hold protests in all districts of the region.

According to the Dawn, the GBHCBA decided that the GB Bar Council would revoke the license of any lawyer who did not participate in the boycott until April 16. Additionally, lawyers appearing in district courts, the chief court, the Supreme Appellate Court, and revenue and service tribunals would face fines ranging from Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1,00,000 to PKR 3,00,000.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of locking courts and taking further action if their demands, including the long-awaited appointment of judges in the PoGB Supreme Appellate Court, remain unaddressed, as Dawn reported.

Later, a PoGB Bar Council meeting confirmed the resolution and called on the authorities to resolve the legal community's issues.

According to Dawn, one of the primary demands is the appointment of judges to fill vacant positions in the PoGB Supreme Appellate Court, as around 8,000 cases are pending due to delays.

Another major demand is the extension of the Lawyers Protection Act to GB, which they argue is crucial for ensuring their safety and professional rights.

The proposed land reforms draft has also been criticised by the legal community, who view it as unclear and flawed. They have called for their suggestions to be incorporated before it is presented to the PoGB Assembly, warning that failure to do so would violate the rights of the local people.

The lawyers also urged the PoGB chief judge to take action to appoint judges to fill vacant positions in labor, consumer, family courts, ATCs, and the assistant registrar's office, the Dawn cited. (ANI)

