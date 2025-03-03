Kharmang [PoGB], March 3 (ANI): In a significant demonstration in Kharmang, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, women blocked the Kargil Road, demanding the immediate release of three religious scholars from Baltistan, who have been detained in Balochistan for the past ten days, Pamir Times reported.

The scholars were reportedly detained after returning from Iran, and their families and supporters are demanding clarity on their whereabouts and the reasons for their detention.

In a video uploaded by Pamir Times, a protesting woman stated, "Our brothers are under the control of the government, and we don't even know what their mistake is. We have no contact with him. The protest will continue until they release him."

Another woman added, "They have been missing for 10 days. Until now, we remained silent, but now we will not stay quiet and will continue the protest."

The protest, organised by local leaders, has drawn widespread attention, with people voicing their anger over the enforced disappearance of the scholars. Pamir Times reported that despite prior assurances that the scholars would be transferred to Karachi, their whereabouts remain unknown.

This lack of information has led to public outrage, with leaders warning that if detained scholars are not released, Kargil Road will remain blocked, and protests will expand to other regions.

Pamir Times mentioned that prominent religious leader Allama Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafri condemned the enforced disappearance of the scholars, calling for their immediate and unconditional release. In a statement, Allama Jafri expressed concern over the broken promises and misleading assurances made by authorities regarding the scholars' release. He emphasised that the failure to meet these promises has only deepened public frustration.

In Pakistan, enforced disappearances and detentions have been a significant human rights concern, with individuals, particularly activists, political opponents, and religious figures, being taken into custody by security agencies without legal proceedings. Families often face challenges in obtaining information about their loved ones, fueling public outrage and protests.

These disappearances have been reported across various regions, including Balochistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The lack of accountability and transparency from authorities has led to increasing tension, as citizens demand justice, the release of detainees, and an end to such practices. International organisations have repeatedly called for reforms to address these issues. (ANI)

