World News | PoGB: Staff of Karakoram University Allege Irregularities, Demand Rotation Policy Implementation

Gilgit [PoGB], December 17 (ANI): The Academy Staff Association of Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has raised serious concerns over administrative irregularities and the non-implementation of critical policies.

In a recent statement, the association announced plans to boycott services unless their long-standing grievances are addressed. Staff members have highlighted systemic issues within the university's administration, with particular focus on the lack of a transparent and fair management system.

Staff members pointed out that administrative appointments and assignments are being made through a "pick and choose" approach, rather than a structured and impartial rotation policy. Furthermore, some employees have been burdened with multiple portfolios, sometimes up to three, creating an overwhelming workload and disrupting the functioning of the university.

Muhammad Ismail, President of the Academy Staff Association, emphasised the urgency of addressing these issues, stating, "Our first demand is the implementation of the 2008 Order, which has been ignored at KIU for many years. Our second demand is the full and transparent application of the rotation policy. Every employee, whether administrative or management staff, should be rotated or promoted according to a fair and systematic process, but instead, it is being carried out based on favouritism."

Locals have voiced concerns over the need for transparent governance and fair policy implementation in regional institutions. Despite these repeated calls, progress has been minimal, with many feeling that the lack of reforms is hindering the university's ability to function effectively and equitably. The Academy Staff Association's call for change underscores the growing dissatisfaction with the current administration and its failure to address the needs of its employees.

Education in Pakistan-occupied areas faces a variety of serious challenges that hinder its development. There is a lack of sufficient investment in the education sector, leading to shortages of schools, teachers, and essential educational resources.

The teacher-student ratio is often high, and the quality of education suffers as a result. While there are schools and colleges, many of them are underfunded and lack modern teaching tools, technology, and libraries. Another significant issue is gender inequality in education. In some parts of these areas, cultural and societal norms prevent girls from receiving proper education. (ANI)

