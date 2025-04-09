Gilgit [PoGB], April 9 (ANI): A tragic traffic accident in the Bagardo area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) has once again spotlighted the region's worsening road safety issues, as reported by Pamir Times.

A government vehicle fatally struck a woman in the locality, prompting her grieving family to take drastic measures by placing her body on the Baltistan Highway in protest. They blocked the busy highway, demanding justice and urgent action to prevent further loss of life, Pamir Times cited.

The incident, which occurred in Bagardo, has highlighted the growing concern among local residents, who have witnessed a troubling increase in fatal accidents over recent years. According to locals, at least six people, including two students, have lost their lives at the same spot in the past two years due to reckless driving.

According to Pamir Times, despite these repeated tragedies, the authorities have done little to address the issue.

Residents have been calling for the installation of speed breakers at Bagardo Thang, a location they believe could have prevented many of these deaths, Pamir Times reported.

They claim that speeding is a major factor in the frequent accidents in the area, with drivers often failing to adhere to basic traffic rules. However, despite mounting pressure from the public and numerous requests for improved safety measures, the authorities have remained largely unresponsive, Pamir Times reported.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have frequently organized protests to highlight various social, economic, and political issues affecting their region. Their demonstrations have called for justice, equality, and improved living conditions, urging the authorities to listen to their grievances and take action. The protesters seek greater attention to their needs and demand tangible solutions to enhance their quality of life. Through these protests, they aim to secure a better future for their communities, hoping for positive change and responsive governance that addresses their longstanding challenges. (ANI)

