Gilgit [PoGB] December 28, (ANI): Unidentified individuals set fire to more than a dozen houses, including the residence of a prominent religious scholar, in the Diamer Valley of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit - Balistian (PoGB).

Sources report that the incident took place in Sarwan village, located in the Thor area of Diamer district, where unidentified militants set fire to several houses, including those of Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Abdul Qudoos, former Director General of the Mountain Agriculture Research Centre (MARC) Shafiqullah, and their family member's local media outlet reported.

The militants also vandalised a traditional flour mill, cowsheds, and orchards, leading to significant damage and losses for the local community. More than 100 walnut trees were felled, and a large amount of hay and fodder was set on fire.

The incident has caused widespread alarm in the region, with many viewing it as a test for law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and security in the area. The Diamer Valley is also the site of the ongoing Diamer-Bhasha dam controversial project.

The local community has called on the government and law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident, hold the responsible individuals accountable, and offer compensation to the affected families. They have also urged the government to take decisive actions to ensure the safety and security of residents and uphold the rule of law in the region.

Faizullah Faraq, a spokesperson for the PoGB government, confirmed the incident and stated that the police are investigating all possible angles. He suggested that the attack could be linked to an old feud, as such disputes are common in Diamer due to the tribal system.

In July, terrorist commander Hameed, who had been injured during an operation in the Darel area of Diamer district, died from his wounds at a hospital in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On July 4, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Badan area of Darel sub-division, killing terrorist commander Shah Faisal, who was involved in the Hudur Bus Attack. Commander Hameed was injured during that operation. ( ANI)

