Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 26 (ANI): A civil society coalition leading the rights movement in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has issued a stern warning to the authorities, urging them to fulfill their commitments within the next six months or face consequences, Dawn reported.

According to the reports by Dawn, this warning came during a meeting of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Action Committee's (JKJAAC) core committee, held in Chakswari, Mirpur district on Monday. The committee discussed several important matters and made key decisions during the meeting.

Dawn reported that the coalition reminded the government of the six-month deadline, which was established following discussions with an official team on December 8. The timeline aims for the full implementation of the approved Charter of Demands, in line with a written agreement and a February 4 notification. The group made it clear that if the government does not meet its promises, it would be held fully accountable for any repercussions, as per Dawn.

In addition to their warning, the meeting highlighted ongoing issues that have caused growing discontent among the people. These include delays in the construction of the Rathoa-Haryam Bridge, failure to implement reduced property transfer tax rates, persistent power outages, low voltage problems, and inadequate wheat flour supply and quality. The JKJAAC stressed that these unresolved issues were causing significant hardships for the residents of PoJK, and the government must address them promptly to avoid public backlash.

The coalition also announced that it would adhere strictly to its code of conduct, barring its members from participating in events organized by other groups without prior approval. This decision was made to maintain unity within the organisation and ensure that its representatives only engage in activities that align with the committee's objectives.

Acknowledging the support of both local residents and overseas Kashmiris, the JKJAAC assured them that future actions would be taken with their interests in mind. The coalition emphasised that it would continue to work towards meeting the aspirations of the people, ensuring that all decisions and actions were backed by the community's trust and support. (ANI)

