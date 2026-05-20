World News | PoJK Erupts in Protest as Activists Accuse Police, Elites of Abuse Cover-up in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], May 20 (ANI): Large protests erupted in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after activists and residents demanded an independent probe into the alleged abuse and unlawful detention of three girls, accusing police and influential individuals of suppressing justice.

Speaking at a public gathering, protesters claimed that one of the girls was 19 years old, while the other two were minors aged between 12 and 13. Demonstrators alleged that authorities attempted to misrepresent the case and initially portrayed the incident as a drowning-related matter rather than seriously investigating allegations of abuse.

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They said the forum organising the protest stood "with the oppressed" and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice. Speakers criticised the police and judiciary for what they described as silence and inaction, arguing that the legal process had been manipulated to shield powerful individuals.

One speaker alleged that after an FIR was registered, the girls were repeatedly shifted between a police station and a private residence linked to an influential woman identified as "Noreena Adil." Protesters questioned why the accused were allegedly not handled according to legal procedures normally followed in sensitive criminal cases.

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The gathering also raised concerns over the alleged intimidation of the victims' families. According to statements made during the protest, tensions reportedly began after the mother of one of the girls refused a marriage proposal involving her 19-year-old daughter. Speakers claimed that a theft case was later filed against the family in retaliation.

Demonstrators further alleged that despite six months having passed since the registration of the case, no proper complaint proceedings had moved forward in court. Protest leaders accused police officers of abusing their authority, including allegedly taking one of the girls to a river at night and subjecting the family to harassment. The protesters called on the Inspector General of Police and judicial authorities to launch a transparent inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)