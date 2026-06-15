World News | PoJK: JAAC Shares Charter of Demands, Accuses Authorities of Suppressing Rights Movement

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], June 15 (ANI): The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has reiterated its commitment to continue its struggle for rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing authorities of using force against peaceful protesters while ignoring their longstanding demands.

Sharing its Charter of Demands on the social media platform X, JAAC claimed that both the Government of Pakistan and the PoJK administration had acknowledged these demands in the past. However, the committee alleged that political parties were now attempting to divert attention from the issues raised by the movement.

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"This is our Charter of Demands, which has been recognised by the Government of Pakistan and the Government of PoJK. All political parties have devised a plan to crush the people by deviating from these demands, relying on the basis of force," JAAC stated.

Among JAAC's key demands are the abolition of privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite, elimination of Assembly seats reserved for Pakistan-based refugees, provision of free healthcare and uniform education, establishment of an international airport, and ending employment quotas for Pakistan-based refugees in PoJK.

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The committee described the ongoing movement as a people-driven campaign and questioned the justification for the use of force against demonstrators. It said that the movement was entirely peaceful and asked what aspect of the Charter of Demands was being used as a pretext to "fire bullets at innocent, peaceful, unarmed people."

JAAC also challenged government claims regarding the implementation of its demands. "Those ministers who talk about implementing the demands should also present evidence," it said, adding that those in power often fail to respond to public concerns, particularly when their own privileges are affected.

The committee further alleged that dozens of its supporters had been killed, hundreds injured, and many others reported missing. It claimed that injured individuals were not receiving adequate medical treatment. Despite these allegations, JAAC maintained that it would continue its movement through peaceful means.

"We remain peaceful, we will obtain our rights by remaining peaceful, and on this, we will not compromise," the committee asserted. (ANI)

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