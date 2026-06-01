World News | PoJK: Rising Kidney Disease Cases Overwhelm Dialysis Services in Jhelum Valley

Jhelum Valley [PoJK], June 1 (ANI): Healthcare access remains a major challenge in the Jhelum Valley district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where residents say inadequate medical infrastructure and a shortage of specialised healthcare services are placing vulnerable patients at risk.

Despite the presence of a District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and a Basic Health Unit in Chinari, locals claim that critical patients are frequently referred to other cities due to the lack of advanced treatment facilities. At the same time, cases of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and kidney-related illnesses are reportedly rising across the region, adding further strain to an already overburdened healthcare system.

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Speaking about the situation, local resident Masood Mir Kayani said that while healthcare institutions exist on paper, many essential services remain unavailable.

"We have a District Headquarters Hospital and a Basic Health Unit in Chinari, but healthcare facilities are almost non-existent. If an accident occurs and a patient is brought to the hospital, they are often referred elsewhere because adequate treatment facilities are not available. At the same time, diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart conditions, and especially kidney-related illnesses are increasing rapidly," he said.

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The growing number of kidney disease patients has become a major concern, particularly due to the shortage of operational dialysis facilities. According to Kayani, six dialysis machines were donated to the DHQ Hospital, but only three are currently operational because of limited space in the dialysis centre.

"Although six dialysis machines were donated, only three have been installed. The remaining machines are lying unused because there is insufficient space. Even six machines would struggle to meet the growing demand, yet many patients are being referred to Muzaffarabad because only three are functioning," he said.

Patients requiring dialysis reportedly face significant hardships, including frequent travel of nearly 45 kilometres from Chinari to Muzaffarabad for treatment. Residents argue that this places an additional financial and physical burden on individuals already suffering from serious health conditions.

Locals have also raised concerns about infection control within the dialysis unit. They claim that Hepatitis C patients are often treated using the same limited set of dialysis machines due to the shortage of equipment. Medical guidelines generally recommend separate arrangements for dialysis patients with infectious diseases to minimise the risk of transmission.

Without urgent intervention, improved infrastructure, and greater investment in medical care, the region's healthcare crisis could deepen further, leaving vulnerable patients to bear the consequences. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)