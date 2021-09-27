London [UK], September 27 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's arrival in London was met with protests by activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiris were joined by Baloch and Sindhi activists as Qureshi reached London on Sunday on a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

As soon as Qureshi arrived, Kashmiris led by Sajjad Raja of National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) gathered in front of the residence of the Pakistani High Commissioner.

Protestors raised slogans against Pakistani atrocities against Kashmiris living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

They demanded that Pakistan must be held accountable for the abduction and killing of those who are demanding basic rights, enforced disappearance carried by Pakistani security services, denial of basic political rights to people of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

They also raised slogans of "Shame-Shame Pakistan" and asked UK government not to entertain Qureshi, "the biggest violator of human rights in the name of the bilateral relationship." (ANI)

