Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK] October 9 (ANI): Nine members of a family were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in Gilgit-Baltistan, local media reported.

Dawn reported that the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the Diamer district of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region.

Quoting a police sub-inspector at Special Branch Chilas, Taj Muhammad, the publication said that the roof of a house collapsed in the Bonar Das area of the city, burying the man's family members, including his wife, four daughters and four sons under rubble.

He said local volunteers rushed to the scene soon after they heard the noise of the roof caving in and tried to retrieve the people. After a two-hour rescue effort, they managed to recover the bodies one by one -- but dead.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the death of nine people in the incident.

"We share the grief of the bereaved family and extend our condolences to them," the premier said in a tweet. He also prayed for the departed souls, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far, as per local media.

However, Capital Development Authority (CDA) confirmed that the fire is under control. (ANI)

