Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], February 4 (ANI): Several activists from around the world will be raising their voices for the rights of the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on February 5 by organizing protests around the world. These protests will be organised to oppose the Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in Pakistan on the same day.

Amid all this, a video has surfaced on social media 'X', blatantly threatening the people not to protest on that day. In the video, an individual can be observed claiming that he will roam the area of POK with hundreds of men and will attack the protestors and no one will be able to do anything to stop them.

The description posted along with the video claims that the individual belongs to a Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit. In the video, an individual can be seen claiming that "In relation to the topic of opposing February 5, be it the people of Moscow or be it any other organization, I openly announce this that I will enter the city with hundreds of my men and if anyone can stop me he is welcome to try.

Meanwhile, several activists from around the world have announced to oppose the observation of Kashmir Solidarity day. Previously, political parties like the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) in solidarity with the Joint Awami Action Committee (AAC) announced to hold a protest at the Pakistan High Commission in London on February 5 to counter the so-called 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed by Pakistan.

The demonstrations will raise the demands of the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on an international level. Speaking to ANI, Nazir Aziz Khan, the spokesperson of UKPNP said, "The protest of February 5 will be an effort by the UKPNP and the AAC to call upon the Pakistani regime for the atrocities that they are committing upon the people of POK."

He further mentioned that "February 5, which is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day is nothing but a political stunt by Pakistan. As the regime has been showing no solidarity to the people of POK, where the people have been protesting for their basic rights of electricity, food, and ownership of their natural resources."

The protest aims to show solidarity and support for the AAC and the people's rights movement in POK and AAC in the POK has declared a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across POK on February 5.

Earlier, Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said that if the demands of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan are not met by February 5, then the political exiles living abroad will have no choice but to form a national government of PoK in exile.

Mirza said it is not enough to reduce the taxes on electricity bills in POK or reduce the prices of wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan. He demanded that Pakistan withdraw its troops from PoK and PoGB and allow legislative assemblies of occupied territories to become fully sovereign.

The Tehreek-e Itefaq-e-Rai chairman said, "For eight months, the people of Pakistani-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have been protesting, taking out protest rallies, and observing protest sit-ins against the increase in the tariff of electricity in POK and against the cuts and increase in the prices of wheat."

"However, up till now, several sets of negotiations have taken place, but to no avail. The government of Pakistan and the puppet governments in Gilgit Baltistan and POK are not confirming that they are going to reverse the electricity tariff or the increase in the prices of wheat," he added.

Mirza also had mentioned that "there will be no negotiations with Pakistan on this matter. February 5 is our deadline. It's the deadline of a nation, of a nation that has come out in protest and has said that no more. We are going to take no more insult, no more exploitation and no more atrocities are going to be allowed upon our people." (ANI)

