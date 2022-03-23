Warsaw [Poland], March 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, in a drastic measure, the Polish foreign ministry announced the expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats over charges of espionage.

"The Internal Security Agency has compiled a list of 45 identified persons working in Poland under so-called diplomatic cover. These are the individuals who work under a diplomatic status, but actually, conduct intelligence activities against Poland. This list, which has been sent to the foreign ministry, includes employees of Russian intelligence organizations, as well as people who cooperate with them," Stanislav Zharin, spokesman for the Polish secret services' coordinating minister, said earlier today, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | China Investing Over $400 Billion in 54 Muslim Countries, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The order for expulsion was received soon after by the Russian embassy in Warsaw.

"I received a note about the expulsion of 45 of our employees due to activities that are not in accordance with the Vienna Convention," Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev told reporters, adding that, "I am staying. I have not been declared persona non grata."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian Soldiers Dead in Ukraine in One Month, Says NATO Military Official.

Earlier today, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that Russia will retaliate against the Polish actions.

The development comes amidst an increased intensity of violence in Ukraine, with climbing civilian casualties. The coastal city of Mariupol the southeast is witnessing some of the most brutal fightings, with heavy bombardment.

Meanwhile, Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest oligarch told the Wall Street Journal that his Azovstal and Ilyich metal plants that together employ about 40,000 people, would not operate if Mariupol gets occupied by the Russian forces, reported The Kyiv Independent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)