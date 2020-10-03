Warsaw [Poland], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland on Saturday reported a record increase in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, registering 2,367 new cases in the past day, according to the country's health ministry.

Polish health authorities had logged 1,967 cases Thursday and 2,292 Friday.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 98,140, while 34 new deaths take the death toll to 2,604.

Poland had not faced a scenario of explosive transmissions, posting 200-400 new cases daily throughout the spring and summer but the numbers have recently begun a steep upward trajectory. (ANI/Sputnik)

