Warsaw, Oct 13 (AP) Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he'll quarantine after he met last week with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video message, Morawiecki says his government was working as usual. He urged the citizens to observe social distancing, wear masks and disinfect hands.

Also Read | India-China Disengagement Talks Update: Both Sides Agreed Not to Turn Differences Into Disputes, Says Indian Army After 7th Corps Commander Meeting.

A nation of 38 million, Poland has had a sharp spike in new registered case of coronavirus infections, with 5,068 cases reported Tuesday and 63 deaths.

In the summer, the new daily cases were around 600. But the numbers started rising quickly after vacation. Some doctors say the chronically underfunded health care system may give in if the current rate of new cases continues. (AP)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia Ready to Share ‘Sputnik V’ Data With Anthony Fauci to Allay Fears, Says RDIF Chief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)