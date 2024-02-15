Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police found weapons and a motorcycle that were used by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 terrorist attack in the yard of a house in Moshav Ami'oz, located not far from Gaza.

The local resident whose home the items were found in was taken for further investigation.

The Israel Police said that its officers have been working to locate weapons and other items which were collected from the various areas attacked on October 7 in order to prevent them from passing into the hands of criminal or terrorist elements. (ANI/TPS)

