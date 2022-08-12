Cetinj (US), Aug 12 (AP) A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting the police.

State TV reported that the gunman in the small Balkan nation wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the town of Cetinje, before he was killed.

No other information was immediately available about the shooting or the condition of the wounded. (AP)

