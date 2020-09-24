Louisville (US), Sep 24 (AP) Police say they've made 127 arrests in Louisville, Kentucky, after protests over the grand jury's decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A police statement on early Thursday says some were arrested after damaging businesses and more were detained after jumping on city vehicles being used as barricades.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan at UNHRC, Says ‘Islamabad Violating Every International Treaty on Human Rights’.

Later, protesters who refused orders to disperse were arrested for curfew and unlawful assembly violations.

Police also said some businesses were looted early Thursday including two City Gear stores and a pawn shop. No further information was released about a suspect accused of shooting two officers while demonstrations were ongoing.

Also Read | Pakistan: Sufi Organisation Transfers 110-Year Old Sikh Manuscripts to Gurdwara in Sialkot.

Police said one of them underwent surgery and both are expected to survive. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)