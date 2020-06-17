World News | Police Searching for Active Shooter Inside Shopping Mall in US

Houston, Jun 17 (PTI) Shots were fired inside a shopping mall in Dallas, Texas, and police were searching for an active shooter, officials said.

Sources said a person was reported to have sustained injuries in the shooting Tuesday evening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a shooting had taken place at the Galleria Dallas shopping mall.

Police were responding and still searching for a shooter, she said.

According to local media, gunfire rang out on the third floor of the mall. Witnesses say some stores downed shutters as shoppers ran for cover.

