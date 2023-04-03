Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Fayetteville, Apr 3 (AP) One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 pm on Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Also Read | Giant Python Eats Two Brushtail Possums; Snake Catchers Share Scary Photo With a Warning to Pet Lovers in Australia!.

A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found an “altercation" inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said. (AP)

Also Read | Sex Life Discussion With Students in Class Costs Female Teacher Her Job, Also Accused of Hurling Cuss Words!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)