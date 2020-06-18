World News | Pompeo Meets CCP Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, Discusses Need for Transparency to Combat COVID-19

Honolulu [Hawaii], June 18 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday met with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo member Yang Jiechi in Hawaii where he stressed the need for 'full transparency' to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He also emphasized the need for information sharing to prevent future outbreaks.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

"Secretary Pompeo stressed important American interests and the need for fully-reciprocal dealings between the two nations across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the United States and China have been at loggerheads over several issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now spiralled over other issues including the newly introduced Hong Kong security law. (ANI)

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)