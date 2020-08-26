Washington [US], Aug 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday condemned the Chinese Communist Party for pursuing "coercive bullying tactics against our friends in the United Kingdom".

He said that the HSBC is maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers and is shutting accounts for those seeking freedom.

"The United States is dismayed to learn that the Chinese Communist Party's coercive bullying tactics against our friends in the United Kingdom continues. In the latest example, British bank HSBC has reportedly prevented Hong Kong-based executives at Next Media, a well-known publisher of pro-democracy publications, from accessing their credit cards and personal bank accounts. The bank is thus maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers, while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom," the US Secretary of State said.

He further said, "Only a few months ago, HSBC's Asia-Pacific CEO signed a petition supporting Beijing's decision to crush Hong's Kong's autonomy and its people's freedoms."

He urged the free nations to ensure that corporate interests are not suborned by the CCP to aid its political repression.

"We stand ready to help the British government and its companies resist CCP bullying and stand for freedom," he added.

Beijing imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong in June targeting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison for the most serious offences.

The move came after months of social upheaval triggered by opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but that morphed into wider demands, including universal suffrage.

The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with punishment ranging upto a life-term in prison. (ANI)

