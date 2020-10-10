Quetta, Oct 10 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen shot dead a popular local singer and father of a human rights activist in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

Hanif Chamrok, a Baloch singer, was taking a music class on Thursday at his home in Turbat city of Kech district of the province when unidentified gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire at him, they said

The singer was shot multiple times and died on the spot, they said.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Chamrok is the father of human rights activist Tayyaba Baloch.

