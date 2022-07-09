Lisbon [Portugal], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Portuguese Directorate-General for Health on Friday confirmed the first monkeypox case in a woman in Portugal.

The southern European country had reported 473 monkeypox cases, all in men before the latest case was detected.

Also Read | Elon Musk To Pay USD 1 Billion As Deal Termination Fee to Twitter.

The majority of the cases were reported in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, according to health authorities.

Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, and humans can also get infected with the virus.

Also Read | Shinzo Abe Assassination: Who Is Tetsuya Yamagami? The Gunman Who Shot Former Japanese PM.

Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)