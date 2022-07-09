Lisbon [Portugal], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Portugal registered 65,364 COVID-19 cases in the week between June 28 and July 4, the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS) reported on Friday.

A total of 123 fatalities were recorded, down by 27 from the previous week, according to the daily epidemiological bulletin.

The bulletin showed that 1,213 people were hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, 228 fewer than the previous week.

Of the hospitalizations, 485 were elderly people over 80 years old, followed by the 70-79 age group and the 60-69 one. (ANI/Xinhua)

