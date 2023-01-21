Buenos Aires, January 21: A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina but there were no immediate reports of damages. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Jolts East Java Province, No Potential for Tsunami.

The quake struck at 8:09 pm local time Friday with its epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of the town of Campo Gallo in Santiago del Estero province. Its depth was 610 kilometres.

Authorities and local media reported no damages or deaths.

