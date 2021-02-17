Karachi [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged victorious in bye-polls for PS-88 Malir constituency, followed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Citing unofficial results of all 108 polling stations, ARY News reported that PPP candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch has secured 24,251 votes as compared to the runner-up, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Syed Kashif Ali who bagged 6,090.

PTI candidate Jan Sher Junejo remained third by securing 4,870 votes, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Sajid Ahmed has bagged 2,635 votes.

The PPP has also secured the PS-43 Sanghar seat in bye-polls.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have congratulated the party's winning candidates for winning the bye-polls by a "huge margin". (ANI)

