Islamabad, Jul 7 (PTI) President Arif Alvi on Wednesday accused India of involvement in hybrid warfare against Pakistan by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militancy in the country.

He also alleged that terrorist activities in the country, including the recent blast outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa Hafiz Saeed in Lahore's Johar Town, were "carried out with Indian support to destabilise Pakistan", according to a statement issued by his office.

In the past, the External Affairs Ministry has dismissed Pakistan's allegations of India's involvement in some of the terror strikes in that country and said the so-called claims of 'proof' are figments of imagination.

The MEA had said that Pakistan's desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics, and proof of Islamabad's terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership.

"This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination," a MEA spokesman had said in November last after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country.

Addressing the participants of 7th National Workshop on Balochistan here, Alvi also said that India would "not succeed in evil designs" because Pakistan's armed forces were fully capable of overcoming security challenges, especially the fifth-generation war.

Talking about Balochistan, he said that the government was seriously focusing on the social and economic uplift of the province to bring it at par with other provinces of the country.

He highlighted that Gwadar Port and various projects, under the USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would change the lot of the people of Balochistan.

Alvi said the CPEC would bring enormous opportunities to Balochistan as the regional countries, particularly Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, would use the corridor for their exports and trade through Gwadar port.

While responding to the question of a participant about the emerging situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has been making sincere efforts to promote peace and stability in the war-torn country.

He urged the need for a peaceful political settlement to the existing situation in Afghanistan.

