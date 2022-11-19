Kathmandu, Nov 19 (PTI) Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday urged all people for their enthusiastic participation during the November 20 elections, stressing that voting is the highest exercise of civil rights.

More than 17.9 million eligible people will on Sunday vote across the Himalayan nation to elect 165 out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, and in provincial elections in seven provinces.

The remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

Issuing a message on the eve of the polls, Bhandari urged the voters to participate enthusiastically in the elections to the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies being conducted in a single phase across the country.

Bhandari expressed her belief that the democratic system and institutions will gradually become more responsive to the people through the general elections conducted in a free, fair, fearless manner.

The elections will help establish good governance and transparency that the people are looking for, she pointed out, adding that the national goals of peace, stability and prosperity can be achieved through a healthy and vibrant democracy.

Out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method.

The polling will start at 7 am (local time) and close at 5 pm.

The counting of the votes will begin soon after the polling ends but the final results can take a few days.

