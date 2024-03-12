Port Louis, March 12: President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the University of Mauritius on Tuesday. The prestigious honour was bestowed upon the President in recognition of the profound depth of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The official ceremony, held at the University of Mauritius, saw President Murmu addressing the gathering with a compelling message for the Mauritian youth. She emphasised the importance of maintaining strong ties with India, encouraging the youth to embrace and cherish their shared cultural heritage.

President Murmu urged the Mauritian youth to stay connected with India, underscoring the need to nurture their rich history while simultaneously investing in a promising and bright future. "A special honour emblematic of the depth of India-Mauritius relations! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Civil Law by @UniOfMauritius. In her address, President Murmu exhorted Mauritian youth to stay connected with India to nourish their proud past and invest in their bright future," said Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X. Droupadi Murmu Mauritius Visit: President Murmu To Attend Mauritius National Day Celebrations as Chief Guest on March 12 (Watch Video).

President Murmu, who is on a three-day State visit to Mauritius, said on Monday that India has approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian origin people in Mauritius. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and to reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

"In the context of the 'Khoon ka Rishta' that I mentioned earlier, I have great pleasure in informing you all that my government has just approved a special provision under which 7th generation Mauritians of Indian origin will also be eligible for the Overseas Citizens of India card, the OCI card. This will enable many younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and reconnect with the land of their ancestors," President Murmu said at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in the country's capital, Port Louis, on Monday. NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Presents Sandeshkhali Incident Report.

The President also highlighted India-assisted development projects in Mauritius and said that these projects are a testament to India's support for Mauritius. She underscored the major projects recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mauritius. On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu also held a "tete-a-tete" meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth to discuss ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations.

President Murmu also presented a RuPay card to Mauritius PM as a special gesture. RuPay card services were launched in Mauritius on February 12 this year. As part of a three-day state visit, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritius on Monday. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.

