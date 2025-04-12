New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani called on the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Welcoming Deputy Prime Minister Tajani and his delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President noted that both India and Italy are rooted in ancient civilizational heritage, with a proud history of contributing to the world through our philosophy, literature, and arts, according to President's Secretariat statement.

"We have been interconnected over the centuries through trade and the exchange of people and ideas," the statement added.

She noted that present era, the two countries are collaborating closely in emerging technologies, innovation, and defense; and are also working together on multilateral platforms such as the G-20.

The President said that there is great potential for growth in bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. India's rapid economic growth and the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 present numerous opportunities for industrial partnerships and collaboration, as per President's Secretariat.

She invited Italian companies and PSUs to expand their operations in India, especially for manufacturing and co-production. She also urged Italian green technology companies to explore possibilities of cooperation and partnership with Indian industry.

The President said that the Joint Strategic Action Plan announced during the meeting of Prime Minister Meloni and Prime Minister Modi in Rio in November 2024 is a blueprint for the next 5 years. This Action Plan will be a guiding framework to accelerate our joint efforts, the release noted.

The President was happy to note that Italian universities and research centres are exploring possibilities of collaboration with Indian partners. She said that the new education policy has facilitated foreign universities to open campuses in India. Italian universities can be invited to open campuses in India.

The two leaders agreed that India-Italy strategic partnership would reach new heights in the times to come. (ANI)

