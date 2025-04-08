Lisbon [Portugal], April 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met with Portuguese delegation in Lisbon and signed book of honour.

She also attended a meeting with the cabinet of President of Assembleia Da Republica Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

Earlier in the day, Murmu was welcomed at the Portuguese Parliament with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and received by the President of Assembleia Da Republica Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

She also shared a post on X, after meeting with President of Assembleia Da Republica and wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu met the President of Assembleia Da Republica (Portuguese Parliament), Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco at Lisbon."

"The two leaders discussed various bilateral and international issues. They were in accord that regular exchanges between the Parliaments of India and Portugal would boost the people-to-people ties between the two countries," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The banquet took place at Palacio da Ajuda in Lisbon on Monday evening, the details of which were shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu highlighted that this year holds special significance the two countries are celebrating 50 years of the India-Portugal bilateral relations.

In her remarks, she emphasised that with the natural synergy and potential for cooperation in diverse fields, India-Portugal historic ties are firmly on the way to evolving into a dynamic and visionary partnership.

On Monday, Murmu visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid a wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes, Portugal's national poet.

As per the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she also visited the Monastery of Jeronimos, a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal.President Murmu was presented with the "Key of Honour" of Lisbon City on Monday at the historic Camara Municipal de Lisboa (City Hall) in Portugal.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, late Sunday night (local time), marking the beginning of her four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7 to 10.

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Portugal at the invitation of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal. (ANI)

