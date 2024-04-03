Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI/TPS): President of Israel Isaac Herzog spoke Tuesday evening with World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder Chef Jose Andres.

President Herzog expressed his "deep sorrow and sincere apologies" over the tragic deaths of Seven WCK staff in the Gaza Strip Monday night and sent his condolences to their families and loved ones.

The President reiterated Israel's commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation of the tragedy, which occurred amidst the ongoing war against the terrorist organisation Hamas.

He also affirmed Israel's commitment to delivering and upgrading humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and said that efforts must continue to bring about the immediate release of all the hostages held by Hamas.

President Herzog thanked Chef Andres and the WCK for their commitment to the wellbeing of Israelis and Palestinians, and to the values of humanity. (ANI/TPS)

