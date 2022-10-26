New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the High Commissioner and Ambassadors of five countries at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from High Commissioner of Uganda and Ambassadors of Vietnam, Iran, Sweden and Belgium at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (26 October 2022)," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Also Read | Navjit Kaur Brar, Indo-Canadian Healthcare Worker, Becomes First Turban-Wearing Sikh Woman To Be Elected As Brampton City Councillor.

Uganda High Commissioner Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda and Vietnam ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai presented their credentials to the President. Ambassadors of Iran, Sweden and Belgium also presented their credentials.

"Those who presented their credentials were Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda; Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden and Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium," MEA said. (ANI)

Also Read | Who Is Rishi Sunak? What Is Rishi Sunak's Religion? Know Answers of Most Searched Questions About UK's First Indian-Origin Prime Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)