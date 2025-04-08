Lisbon [Portugal], April 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Portuguese Parliament on Monday, where she was warmly received by the President of Assembleia da Republica, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, as part of her ongoing state visit to Portugal.

Her arrival at the Parliament was marked by a formal welcome that underscored the growing importance of India-Portugal relations.

During her visit to the Portuguese legislature, President Murmu met with the Portuguese delegation and signed the official book of honour. She also held a meeting with the cabinet of the President of Assembleia da Republica, reaffirming the shared commitment between the two nations to deepen bilateral ties.

The state visit, which began earlier this week, has seen several high-level engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation across a range of sectors. On April 7, President Murmu was conferred the prestigious 'City Key of Honour' by the Mayor of Lisbon in a ceremony held at the City Hall. Expressing her gratitude for the gesture, she remarked, "Lisbon is known for its open-mindedness, the warmth of its people and its culture, along with tolerance and respect for diversity."

She praised Lisbon for being a global city at the forefront of technological change, innovation, digital public infrastructure, and digital transition, and noted the potential for India and Portugal to enhance cooperation in these domains.

Later that evening, President Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the historic Palacio da Ajuda. In her remarks at the banquet, the President highlighted the deep-rooted cultural connections between India and Portugal, stating, "The cultural ties between our peoples span centuries, and these ties have left an indelible mark on our collective imagination."

She reflected on shared historical influences in architecture, cuisine, and language, while also emphasising that 2024 marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

According to the President's Secretariat, President Murmu noted the positive trajectory of cooperation in science and technology, defence, IT, start-ups, education, and cultural exchange. She stated that India, as a knowledge-based economy, is leveraging its technological strengths for inclusive development, and sees Portugal as a valuable partner in this journey.

Appreciating Portugal's role in fostering India-EU ties, she recalled key summits held under Portuguese leadership and expressed optimism about an even stronger partnership in the years ahead. (ANI)

