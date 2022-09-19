London [UK], September 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met with the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan during the official reception at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

"President Droupadi Murmu met the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in an official reception at the State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II. President Hassan is the first woman president of Tanzania," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

President Murmu attended the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London today.

She was among many world leaders in attendance for the funeral. World leaders from American President Joe Biden to French President Emmanuel Macron joined members of the public in observing two-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the funeral service ended here with the recitation of "God Save the King", the reworded national anthem today.

The coffin of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom was carried at Westminster Abbey in London today with the Royal family members and top world leaders in attendance.

Even as King Charles III and other members of the British royal family walked behind the queen's coffin during the procession.

As many as 500 others from nearly 200 countries and territories were also present, with many UK residents forming a beeline to pay their last respects to the queen. Crowds watched as the state hearse passed through London, with some throwing flowers in the direction of the convoy.

Queen's wreath contains foliage of rosemary, English oak and myrtle and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal residences.

President Murmu was accompanied by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra who attended the funeral. Ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, President met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana.

She arrived at Gatwick Airport in London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Upon her arrival, she offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, where the queen's coffin was lying-in-State.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall, London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted earlier.

President Murmu also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London. "President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

Later in the day, President Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

The President is on an official tour to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, she will return to India today as Queen's funeral ended in Westminster Abey in London. (ANI)

