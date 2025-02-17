New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received credentials from Ambassador of Cuba, Ambassador of Nepal, Ambassador of Cambodia, High Commissioner of Maldives and Ambassador of Somalia at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Those who presented their credentials were- Rath Many, Ambassador of Cambodia, Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives, Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, and Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal, as per the statement.

Also Read | France Sex Scandal: Surgeon Accused of Sexually Abusing 299 Victims Over 25 Years in Country's Largest Child Abuse Case.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a post on X said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba; and Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1891404776606179769

Also Read | KIIT Student Suicide: Nepal Girl Prakriti Lamsal's Death at KIIT University Sparks Protest; PM KP Sharma Oli 'Dispatches 2 Officers' to Counsel Students.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Rath Many, Ambassador of Cambodia; Ms Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives; and Dr Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Eashtrapati Bhavan further said.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1891404582858739793

"Presenting credentials" is a formal process where a person or group shows their official documents to establish their authority or legitimacy.

On November 25, Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Ethiopia, Japan, Korea and Romania and the High Commissioner of Grenada at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1861027703551660462

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania; and Pasupuleti Gita Kishore Kumar, High Commissioner of Grenada, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," a post by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1861019089868861886

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Mr Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan; and Mr Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," another post read.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Ethiopia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Romania and the High Commissioner of Grenada at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 25, 2024)," a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)