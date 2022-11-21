New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kazakhastan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following the preliminary data from the Central Election Commission about his victory.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to strengthening the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

"My warm congratulations to President @TokayevKZ, for victory in the Presidential elections in Kazakhstan. I look forward to continuing working together, to further strengthen our bilateral partnership. @AkordaPress," he said in a tweet.

Kazakh President Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday's election, winning 81.31 per cent of the vote, The Astana Times reported citing preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the CEC, 69.44 per cent, or 8,300,046 citizens out of 11,953,465 eligible voters, participated in the country's presidential election on November 20.

The voter turnout abroad was 88.47 per cent or 11,360 people out of 12,841 registered people.

There were 10,101 polling stations across Kazakhstan, including 68 stations at the country's foreign missions in 53 countries, as per The Astana Times report.

The presidential polls come against a series of fundamental and comprehensive political reforms, in continuing the process of decentralising political power in the central Asian country. These measures included the recommendation for seven years limit to the Presidential term and the announcement of snap presidential elections this autumn.

According to the exit poll, there was a 68 per cent voter turnout. Over 1,600 interviewers surveyed more than 3,500 citizens outside the premises of polling stations, Astana Times reported.

The preliminary official results are expected to be announced by November 22, at a time to be determined by the Central Election Commission (CEC). (ANI)

