World News | Prime Minister Modi Leaves for High-stakes Meets in France, Slovakia; Set to Participate in G7 Summit

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed from New Delhi to France for his official visit to France to participate in the G7 Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and also pay a State-visit to Slovakia--the first by an Indian Prime Minister since its independence.

At the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Modi will be undertaking an official visit to France from 13 - 14 June 2026 at Nice, and 16 - 19 June, 2026 at Evian and Paris.

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During the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on Monday. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

In Nice, both leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries. Being held during the India-France Year of Innovation, this signature event reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

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On the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, Prime Minister Modi will pay a State Visit to the Slovak Republic from 14 - 16 June 2026. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993, the Prime Minister's Office said.

His visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

Prime Minister will hold talks with Prime Minister Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation. The Prime Minister will also meet President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

On the third leg of the visit, Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on 16 - 17 June 2026. During the Summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and International Organizations, participating in the summit sessions on - Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, the PMO said.

On the final leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit Paris on 18 June 2026 for further bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. The Prime Minister is also expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris.

The Prime Minister's Office underlined how the visit to Europe will further deepen India's partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7.

Prime Minister's presence at the G7 reflects India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges. Prime Minister's participation in both Bharat Innovates and the Vivatech Summit will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian, French and European technology ecosystems.

The visit will also reaffirm India's commitment towards advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union. (ANI)

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