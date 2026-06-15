World News | Prime Minister Modi Receives Traditional Slovakian Welcome; Lauds Rich Cultural Heritage

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and traditional Slovakian as he begins the second leg of his European visit.

He was presented with a traditional offering of bread and salt, and also witnessed traditional dance performances--lauding them as traditions which keep the culture and history alive.

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In a post on X he said, "The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia's rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066356383117914268?s=20

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In another post on X he shared snippets from a captivating performance by Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region of Slovakia and said, "Folk traditions such as these help preserve one's culture and history."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066356759665717500?s=20

He also expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their warmth and affection as he arrived as India's first PM to visit the country, highlighting that such gestures reflect the enduring bonds that connect the people and strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066356003369857351?s=20

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Slovak capital on Sunday evening on a three-day visit at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and greeted with a series of cultural performances by local artists.

The Prime Minister is visiting Slovakia at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Fico and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. Discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway development and other strategic sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs underlined that the visit will reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Slovakia and build upon recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. (ANI)

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